Harrington Investments INC Purchases 2,125 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $825,029.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 300,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,997,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,596 shares of company stock worth $44,339,280 in the last 90 days.

ZM opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.16.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.