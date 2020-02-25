Harrington Investments INC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

NYSE:SYK opened at $215.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.