Harrington Investments INC Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,959,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $233,472,000 after purchasing an additional 134,674 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,798,000 after purchasing an additional 212,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $99,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

WBA stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

