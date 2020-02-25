Harrington Investments INC Invests $303,000 in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Harrington Investments INC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after acquiring an additional 40,133 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $285.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

