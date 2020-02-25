Harrington Investments INC Increases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 45.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.38. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

