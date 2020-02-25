Harrington Investments INC Has $896,000 Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,081 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $478,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,906 shares in the company, valued at $37,670,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,144 shares of company stock worth $6,184,115. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $111.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTXS. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

