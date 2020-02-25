Harrington Investments INC Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Harrington Investments INC raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,398 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 465.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 352,711 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after buying an additional 290,361 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $15,067,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,631,000 after purchasing an additional 191,709 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 533,763 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $29,869,000 after purchasing an additional 125,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,109,525 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $118,049,000 after purchasing an additional 84,235 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on First Solar from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Sunday. Cascend Securities reduced their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $468,129.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,659.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.73. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.78.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

