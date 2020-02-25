Harrington Investments INC Has $465,000 Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

Shares of EL opened at $198.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $152.99 and a twelve month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

