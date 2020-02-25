Harrington Investments INC Has $457,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 393,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,650,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $175.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.38 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

