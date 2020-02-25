Harrington Investments INC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group makes up about 3.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 217,141 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,708,000 after buying an additional 179,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,612.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,228,000 after buying an additional 157,772 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 159,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,064,000 after buying an additional 58,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 157,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,973,000 after buying an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $1,127,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,319 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $243.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.56. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $183.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.