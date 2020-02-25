Harrington Investments INC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 186.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNY. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $51.84.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

