Harrington Investments INC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Danaher by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,020,000 after acquiring an additional 365,772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 179.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,093,000 after acquiring an additional 360,427 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 2,153.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 229,851 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 274,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,188,000 after purchasing an additional 207,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $156.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.39. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $121.31 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.