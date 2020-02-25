Harrington Investments INC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,419.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,466.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,311.99. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $975.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

