Harrington Investments INC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 2.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 609,826 shares of company stock worth $28,552,779. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

