Harrington Investments INC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Cerner by 142.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,176.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CERN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

