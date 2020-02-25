Harrington Investments INC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii comprises 1.7% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 161,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BOH opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.36. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $74.78 and a 52 week high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

