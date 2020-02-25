Harrington Investments INC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price objective (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

GOOG opened at $1,421.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,467.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,312.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,478,827 shares of company stock valued at $420,190,984. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

