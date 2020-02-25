Harrington Investments INC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.6% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $368.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.03 and its 200-day moving average is $310.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $392.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

