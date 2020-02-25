Harrington Investments INC Acquires 275 Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avangrid by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 11.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 567.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. Avangrid Inc has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

