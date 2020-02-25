Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HMSO. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 319 ($4.20) to GBX 316 ($4.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC cut their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Numis Securities cut Hammerson to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 283.50 ($3.73).

HMSO opened at GBX 222.10 ($2.92) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 247.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 269.01. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.67.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

