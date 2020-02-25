Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HBB stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $199.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

