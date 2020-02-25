Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HALO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,810. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -78.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

