GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,824 shares during the period. Glacier Bancorp makes up 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $62,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

GBCI stock opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.59. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $46.51.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

