GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 87,086 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 550,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,086 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors accounts for 1.1% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $80,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of LAD stock opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.