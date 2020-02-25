GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 43,872 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,872 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse accounts for 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Texas Roadhouse worth $70,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 488,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,074,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,775,000 after purchasing an additional 260,734 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,729,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 67.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 175,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $72.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.