GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $71,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock opened at $277.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.92. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $285.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.