GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,592 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Toro worth $46,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Toro by 3.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 3.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $64.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

