GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,079 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of QTS Realty Trust worth $48,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,381,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1,063.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 380,815 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,800,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,614,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 939,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -760.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $63.84.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.92%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

