GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,094,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,235 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health comprises 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $65,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $99,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $206,000.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13. Syneos Health Inc has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $72.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Syneos Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Syneos Health from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

