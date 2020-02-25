GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. MarketAxess accounts for approximately 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of MarketAxess worth $55,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in MarketAxess by 31.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,721,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $341.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 0.20. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.31 and a 1 year high of $421.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $355.34 and its 200 day moving average is $364.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.67.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

