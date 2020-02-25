GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $47,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its position in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $217.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.90 and its 200 day moving average is $217.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

