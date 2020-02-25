GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $91.31 Million Stock Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90,722 shares during the period. Five Below comprises approximately 1.2% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $91,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Five Below by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.04. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $95.52 and a 1 year high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

