GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $74.60 Million Stock Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,363,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,425 shares during the period. Stag Industrial makes up about 1.0% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Stag Industrial worth $74,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,789,000 after purchasing an additional 226,131 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,659,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,526,000 after purchasing an additional 204,343 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,328,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,302,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,994,000 after purchasing an additional 95,658 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stag Industrial news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. Stag Industrial Inc has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

