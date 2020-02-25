GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $56.01 Million Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,108 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for about 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Gartner worth $56,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $885,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $13,864,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $341,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT stock opened at $149.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $124.77 and a twelve month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.