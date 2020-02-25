GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,098 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education makes up about 1.1% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Grand Canyon Education worth $84,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,634 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $1,121,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $759,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Shares of LOPE opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $132.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.