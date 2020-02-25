GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $50,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $903,119,000 after buying an additional 104,494 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $166.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.52 and its 200 day moving average is $149.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

