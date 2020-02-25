GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $72,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,376,000 after purchasing an additional 319,918 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,409,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 180,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,675,000 after purchasing an additional 132,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock opened at $273.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.70. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $186.06 and a one year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.