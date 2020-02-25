GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,953,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,863 shares during the quarter. Catalent makes up approximately 1.5% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Catalent worth $109,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,615,000 after buying an additional 388,615 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,709,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,524,000 after buying an additional 178,773 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,659,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 863,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,615,000 after buying an additional 39,435 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,836,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period.

CTLT stock opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88. Catalent Inc has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

