GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 768,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,116 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for approximately 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $54,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,636,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $602,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

