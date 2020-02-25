Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) vs. DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Head to Head Analysis

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Guardant Health and DermTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health 0 0 7 0 3.00 DermTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Guardant Health presently has a consensus target price of $109.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.91%. DermTech has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Guardant Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than DermTech.

Profitability

This table compares Guardant Health and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health -40.99% -11.70% -9.89% DermTech N/A -50.28% -23.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guardant Health and DermTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health $90.64 million 87.33 -$85.06 million ($2.80) -30.10 DermTech N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

DermTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guardant Health.

Volatility and Risk

Guardant Health has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Guardant Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Guardant Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of DermTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Guardant Health beats DermTech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications. It also provides LUNAR-1 for minimal residual disease and recurrence detection in cancer survivors. In addition, the company is developing LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical trial referral, and liquid biopsy testing development and support services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

