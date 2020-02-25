Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Gritstone Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

GRTS opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.18. Gritstone Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 25.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 89,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

