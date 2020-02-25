Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) versus Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Head to Head Review

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) and Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and Docusign’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group $51.18 million 1.46 -$2.91 million N/A N/A Docusign $700.97 million 22.11 -$426.46 million ($2.90) -29.78

Great Elm Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Docusign.

Volatility and Risk

Great Elm Capital Group has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Docusign has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Great Elm Capital Group and Docusign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Docusign 0 3 12 0 2.80

Docusign has a consensus price target of $78.64, indicating a potential downside of 8.95%. Given Docusign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Docusign is more favorable than Great Elm Capital Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Docusign shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Docusign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and Docusign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group -2.44% -8.80% -3.11% Docusign -25.28% -26.77% -9.11%

Summary

Docusign beats Great Elm Capital Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.