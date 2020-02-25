Gray Television (GTN.A) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE:GTN.A opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

