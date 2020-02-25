Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Gran Tierra Energy to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GTE opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.64.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

