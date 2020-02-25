Goldplat (LON:GDP) Announces Earnings Results

Goldplat (LON:GDP) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.26 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Goldplat stock opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Goldplat has a 12 month low of GBX 2.08 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.09 ($0.09). The stock has a market cap of $10.38 million and a P/E ratio of -4.62.
Goldplat Company Profile
