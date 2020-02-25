Goldplat (LON:GDP) Announces Earnings Results

Goldplat (LON:GDP) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.26 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Goldplat stock opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Goldplat has a 12 month low of GBX 2.08 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.09 ($0.09). The stock has a market cap of $10.38 million and a P/E ratio of -4.62.

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company produces and recovers gold, silver, and platinum group metals. It also engages in the exploration and development of Kilimapesa gold mine located in South Western Kenya.

