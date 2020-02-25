Global Net Lease (GNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GNL opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

GNL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Aegis began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

