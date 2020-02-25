Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
Shares of ENT stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.80.
Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.
