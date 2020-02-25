Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of ENT stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

