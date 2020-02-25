Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.58.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.