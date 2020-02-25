Getty Realty (GTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Getty Realty to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.