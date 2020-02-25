Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Genmab A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

GMAB opened at $24.66 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.45. The company has a current ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

